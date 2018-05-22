5/22/2018
Donald Glover Is Down With Lando Being Pansexual, Says He'd Return For A Spinoff
I imagine there have been more conversations about Lando Calrissian's sexuality over the last few days than in forty years of Star Wars movies. Co-writer Jonathan Kasdan lit a fuse when he claimed in an interview that Lando was pansexual, that he had a "fluidity" to his sexual appetites. So of course, Donald Glover, who plays Lando in Solo: A Star Wars Story, was going to be asked his opinion the first chance available, and that's exactly what EW did. Here is his response...
“How can you not be pansexual in space? There are so many things to have sex with. I didn’t think that was that weird. Yeah, he’s coming on to everybody. I mean, yeah, whatever. It just didn’t seem that weird to me ‘cause I feel like if you’re in space it’s kind of like, the door is open! It’s like, no, only guys or girls. No, it’s anything. This thing is literally a blob. Are you a man or a woman? Like, who cares? Have good time out here.”
Glover says that Billy Dee Williams, who originated the character and gave him the smooth Colt 45 persona we've come to expect, hinted to him about Lando's possible pansexuality...
“One thing that Billy did say was [Lando] is somebody who goes around and tries everything, and I just didn’t think about it that much,” Glover said. “But I was like, he’s a charming person so I feel like he doesn’t have hard and fast boundaries about everything. But having somebody tell me that, I’m like, okay, cool, makes sense to me. Is it weird that I didn’t think about it that much?”
Meanwhile, Glover says he'd be open to reprising the role in a potential spinoff centered solely on Lando. Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy teased that it would be "next" on the agenda, although that remains up in the air...
“It would always be fun to be Lando again,” Glover said. “I would love to do it again…The movie, I feel like, is wide open. I feel like with the Skywalkers, it’s hard, because it’s almost like the Bible. There’s a story that you have to tell, and the lineage of that family. I feel like out here its like, yeah, we’re just like husters and gamblers and space pirates, essentially, so you can do a lot more and have a lot more fun.”
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.