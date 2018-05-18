'Deadpool 2': Deadpool Mocks The MCU With A Look Back At His First 10 Years

The hilarious marketing campaign forwas brilliant and went a long way to it becoming the massive hit it turned out to be, but I think Ryan Reynolds and Co. are doing even better with. For one thing, they've had Marvel'sto piggyback on the whole time, turning the massive film into a "rival" to play off of, and it helps that the two films share a star in Josh Brolin.Now Deadpool takes another jab at Marvel Studios with a 10-year retrospective of his own, chronicling the foul-mouthed antihero's humble journey beginning with 2009's oft-ridiculed. It looks at the many false starts to a solo Deadpool movie, the footage "leak" that got the ball rolling, Reynolds' questionable career choices, and more. Great stuff.is in theaters now! Did you see it? What did you think?