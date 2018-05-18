5/18/2018
'Deadpool 2': Deadpool Mocks The MCU With A Look Back At His First 10 Years
The hilarious marketing campaign for Deadpool was brilliant and went a long way to it becoming the massive hit it turned out to be, but I think Ryan Reynolds and Co. are doing even better with Deadpool 2. For one thing, they've had Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War to piggyback on the whole time, turning the massive film into a "rival" to play off of, and it helps that the two films share a star in Josh Brolin.
Now Deadpool takes another jab at Marvel Studios with a 10-year retrospective of his own, chronicling the foul-mouthed antihero's humble journey beginning with 2009's oft-ridiculed X-Men Origins: Wolverine. It looks at the many false starts to a solo Deadpool movie, the footage "leak" that got the ball rolling, Reynolds' questionable career choices, and more. Great stuff.
Deadpool 2 is in theaters now! Did you see it? What did you think?