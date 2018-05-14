DC Universe Adds Live-Action 'Doom Patrol' Series From Greg Berlanti

Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops growing their DC Universe streaming service. Already with live-action, and aseries in the works, plus a third season of animatedand a brand new animated Harley Quinn series, they have now added ashow from none other than Greg Berlanti.Berlanti, the guy behind, and nearly a dozen other shows, will spearhead Doom Patrol, a team that is basically DC's band of misfit heroes. They include members Crazy Jane, Robot Man, Flex Mentallo, and led by mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief. The 13-episode season will be penned bywriter Jeremy Carver, with Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter exec-producing.Most interesting, though, is how the team will be introduced. They will first appear in the fifth episode of the Titans series before spinning off on their own. Here's how THR describes it:DC Universe kicks off later this year, and at this rate it's going to be tough to turn it down.