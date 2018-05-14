5/14/2018
DC Universe Adds Live-Action 'Doom Patrol' Series From Greg Berlanti
Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops growing their DC Universe streaming service. Already with live-action Swamp Thing, Metropolis, and a Titans series in the works, plus a third season of animated Young Justice: Outsiders and a brand new animated Harley Quinn series, they have now added a Doom Patrol show from none other than Greg Berlanti.
Berlanti, the guy behind Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and nearly a dozen other shows, will spearhead Doom Patrol, a team that is basically DC's band of misfit heroes. They include members Crazy Jane, Robot Man, Flex Mentallo, and led by mad scientist Niles Caulder aka The Chief. The 13-episode season will be penned by Supernatural writer Jeremy Carver, with Berlanti, Geoff Johns, Jeremy Carver, and Sarah Schechter exec-producing.
Most interesting, though, is how the team will be introduced. They will first appear in the fifth episode of the Titans series before spinning off on their own. Here's how THR describes it:
The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.
DC Universe kicks off later this year, and at this rate it's going to be tough to turn it down.