5/15/2018
DC Readers: Win Tickets To A Special IMAX Screening Of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a special IMAX screening of Solo: A Star Wars Story! The Star Wars prequel film stars Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo, Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, plus Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Paul Bettany, and Thandie Newton.
SYNOPSIS: Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo befriends his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and meets the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.
The screening takes place on Monday, May 21st at 7:00pm at the Lockheed Martin IMAX in Washington, DC. If you'd like to enter, simply complete the required steps in the contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, May 20th and notified by email. Good luck!
Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25th.
