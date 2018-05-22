5/22/2018
DC Readers: Win Tickets To A Free Screening Of 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom'
Welcome back to Jurassic World! We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard!
SYNOPSIS: It’s been four years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment. Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.
When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event. Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission. Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.
With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before. Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.
This anticipated screening takes place on Tuesday, June 19th at 7:30pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. If you'd like a chance to win passes, simply complete the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Saturday, June 2nd and notified by email. Good luck!
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom opens June 22nd.
