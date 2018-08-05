5/08/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Special Early Screening Of 'Show Dogs'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a special free screening of the new family comedy, Show Dogs, featuring the voices of Will Arnett, Ludacris, Natasha Lyonne, Shaquille O'Neal, and more.
SYNOPSIS: Starring Will Arnett, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Natasha Lyonne, Jordin Sparks, Gabriel Iglesias, Shaquille O'Neal, Alan Cumming, and Stanley Tucci, SHOW DOGS is a family comedy about the unlikely pairing of a human detective (Arnett) and his canine partner (voice of Chris "Ludacris" Bridges), who has to go undercover at the world's most exclusive dog show and recruit an all-star cast of animal helpers to solve his biggest case yet.
The screening takes place this Saturday, May 12th at 2:00pm at Regal Majestic in Silver Spring. This is a special event for you and your family, and there will be fun family activities including a photo booth. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download and Admit-Two pass. Please remember all screenings are first come first served and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Show Dogs opens on May 18th.