5/30/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Ocean's 8'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Ocean's 8, starring Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Awkwafina, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Helena Bonham Carter!
SYNOPSIS: Five years, eight months, 12 days...and counting. That’s how long Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take—a team of the best in their field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller (Cate Blanchett). Together, they recruit a crew of specialists: jeweler Amita (Mindy Kaling); street con Constance (Awkwafina); expert fence Tammy (Sarah Paulson); hacker Nine Ball (Rihanna); and fashion designer Rose (Helena Bonham Carter). The target is a cool $150 million dollars in diamonds—diamonds that will be around the neck of world-famous actress Daphne Kluger (Anne Hathaway), who will be centerstage at the event of the year, the Met Gala. The plan is rock solid, but everything will need to be flawless if the team is going to get in and get away with the ice. All in plain sight.
The screening takes place on Monday, June 4th at 7:00pm at AMC Mazza Gallerie. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Warner Bros. ticketing site here and download one Admit-Two pass. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you will need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Ocean's 8 opens June 8th.