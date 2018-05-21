5/21/2018
DC Readers: Attend A Free Early Screening Of 'Action Point' Starring Johnny Knoxville
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free early screening of the new comedy, Action Point, starring Johnny Knoxville in a role that takes him back to his Jackass roots.
SYNOPSIS: Everyone’s favorite daredevil Johnny Knoxville is back to his hilariously painful antics in the upcoming comedy ACTION POINT. Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun. Just as D.C.’s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops – and stunts – making for another wild ride from the star of BAD GRANDPA and JACKASS.
The screening takes place on Thursday, May 31st at 7:00pm at AMC Tysons Corner. If you'd like to attend, simply register at the Gofobo ticketing site here and download one pass good for you and a guest. Please remember that having passes does not guarantee entry and you'll need to arrive early to ensure receiving a seat. Enjoy the show!
Action Point opens June 1st.