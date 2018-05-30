5/30/2018
Dave Bautista May Have Revealed Too Much About 'Avengers 4' And 'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3'
Surely you've seen Infinity War by now, right? Well, consider this your SPOILER warning just in case!
With the snap of his fingers, Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population, and one of those who turned to dust was none other than Drax, played to hilarious perfection by Dave Bautista. Actually, most of the Guardians of the Galaxy disappeared right along with him. Since we expect the team to be around for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the chances are slim Drax will be gone forever. But if you had any doubts and were worrying you'd never get the answer to "Why is Gamora?", Bautista has set the record straight in an interview with Collider...
"I got a lot of texts saying, 'I can't believe you're dead, your character is dead.' They were really like heartbroken and I was like 'I'm gonna be in four. I'm gonna be in Guardians 3.' I don't know how they're bringing me back, yeah but somehow I'm going to make it because, as far as I know, I am going to be in Guardians 3, so I have to be back."
Not really a shock, right? Still, one has to wonder if Bautista was given the go ahead to confirm something like that, especially that he'll be in Avengers 4. He ought to know better. If he were still in the WWE and spilled information like that, Vince McMahon would have him jobbing out on TV for months.
Bautista will be seen in two movies next month. The first is Hotel Artemis on June 8th, followed by Escape Plan 2: Hades on June 29th. And then he'll apparently be back for Avengers 4 in May 2019.