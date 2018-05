'Damsel' Trailer: Robert Pattinson And Mia Wasikowska Flip The Western Genre

Sometimes I make the mistake of assuming everyone who attends Sundance knows their shit. At the world premiere screening of the Zellner Brothers' comedythe people sitting around me were incredibly excited. Here was a movie with Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska and clearly they were the reason these folks attended. But clearly they had no idea who the Zellners were, becauseis anything but your typical movie for a pair of A-list celebs.The Zellners are the duo behind the oddball mystery film, which took the Coen Brothers'and totally flipped that shit into something completely new. I loved it, but their humor takes some getting used to. They play around with genre again with, which stars Pattinson as a wannabe hero on a journey to save his lady love, only he isn't what he seems and neither is she. There's no "Hi-yo Silver!" or anything like that, either, but you do get a miniature horse named Butterscotch and a sketchy priest played by David Zellner.Here's the synopsis:opens June 22nd, but you can read my review here right now.