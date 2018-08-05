5/08/2018
Comcast Disrupts The Fox/Disney Deal With Huge All-Cash Offer
A day doesn't go by that someone doesn't talk to me as if the Disney/Fox deal has already gone through. It's far from over, which is why you don't have anybody at Marvel openly talking about what will happen when/if the X-Men and Fantastic Four join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. There still remains one major contender that may swoop in and disrupt the whole thing and it's Comcast, who now have their most serious offer on the table yet.
Comcast, routinely voted as one of the most hated companies in the world (shitty customer service, super high prices), is looking to make a huge all-cash offer to buy 21st Century Fox, which would blow up your hopes of ever having Wolverine and Captain America sharing the screen. Here's what Reuters had to say...
U.S. cable operator Comcast Corp is asking investment banks to increase a bridge financing facility by as much as $60 billion so it can make an all-cash offer for the media assets that Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has agreed to sell to Walt Disney Co for $52 billion, three people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
I'm not going to get into the weeds on this because it's boring, but what you need to know is that nothing is set in stone. The similarly-massive AT&T/Time Warner deal factors into this, and if the U.S. government approves the acquisition that's when Comcast will make their move for Fox. But they still need to get the money and hope Disney doesn't just top them, as they did the last time they were outbid by Comcast. And then they need to hope Fox is willing to agree to the terms of the deal.
Ultimately none of us care about that stuff. We just need to know how long it'll be before we get the Silver Surfer hanging out with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Maybe it happens, maybe not. Look on the bright side, though. If Comcast does win out, then you'll be able to see the Fantastic Four crossover with....Fast and the Furious?