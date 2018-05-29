Colin Trevorrow Opens Up About His 'Star Wars: Episode 9' Exit





I can appreciate where Trevorrow is coming from here. If he said anything about his exit, ANYTHING, it would be splashed all over headlines for months. Everything Abrams does with his movie will be compared to what Trevorrow said, and we would all be talking about how troubled the production was even if there's no trouble at all. If you want to know how that kind of bad buzz can hurt a movie, look no further than Solo. Not even Star Wars is immune.





Besides, things are looking up for Trevorrow now. He's coming back to co-write and direct the third Jurassic World movie in June 2021. Star Wars: Episode 9 moves on without him, opening December 20th 2019.



