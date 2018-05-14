5/14/2018
'Climax' Trailer: Gaspar Noe Is Back With A Wild Horror/Dance Movie Mashup Or Something
Oh look, it's a new film by Gaspar Noe. That's sure to make the Google Ads censors perk up their ears. Every time we get a new violation it's either because of Lars Von Trier or Gaspar Noe, and both have films at Cannes right now and both with trailers out today. Goody. Anyway, Noe is back with Climax, which like his previous efforts looks like another wild orgy for the senses.
Noe's latest effort including the divisive Irreversible, Enter the Void and 2015's evocative (but kinda boring) Love, this one stars The Mummy and Kingsman's Sofia Boutella in what looks like a horror/dance movie mashup. With lots of sangria. And some kind of descent into madness. Apparentlyh this is based on a true story, too? Oi.
Here's the synopsis:
In the mid 90’s, 20 urban dancers join together for a three-day rehearsal in a closed-down boarding school located at the heart of a forest to share one last dance. They then make one last party around a large sangria bowl.
Quickly, the atmosphere becomes charged and a strange madness will seize them the whole night. If it seems obvious to them that they have been drugged, they neither know by who nor why. And it’s soon impossible for them to resist to their neuroses and psychoses, numbed by the hypnotic and the increasing electric rhythm of the music… While some feel in paradise, most of them plunge into hell.
Climax debuted at Cannes last night and the buzz is through the roof. Expect to see it stateside eventually, but for now get high off this trailer.