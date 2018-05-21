'City Of Lies' Trailer: Only Johnny Depp Can Solve Biggie And Tupac's Murders

Here's one thing I know; when I think of the one man who can finally solve the murders of Tupac and Biggie the first name that comes to mind is Johnny Depp. It almost sounds like a piece from The Onion, but Depp really is starring in a movie that delves into the hip-hop legends' deaths, titled, and the trailer for it has arrived. Try to take it seriously because it actually looks pretty good.First of all, the film is directed by Brad Furman who was behindaka the film that kicked off the McConnaissance. Um, he also directedso don't get too excited he can jumpstart Depp's flagging career. Depp plays real-life former LAPD detective Russell Poole who teamed up with a journalist to investigate the long-unsolved murders of Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur. The case has been open for more than two decades and while there are many suspects nobody has been charged or convicted.Somehow the trailer looks of a lesser quality than the USA Network serieswhich is exploring the same territory and even features Poole as a character played by Jimmi Simpson. In some respects the grittiness works, especially when backed by the sounds of the Norious B.I.G., but it's less effective when the dour Grindelwald-looking Depp is on screen alongside Forest Whitaker. Here's the official synopsis:opens September 7th and co-stars Neil Brown Jr., Rockmond Dunbar, and Shea Whigham.