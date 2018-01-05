5/01/2018
Christopher McQuarrie Just Needs One Thing If He's To Direct 'Man Of Steel 2'
Warner Bros. and the DCEU took another gut shot over the weekend when Avengers: Infinity War nearly topped the entire Justice League theatrical run in just one weekend. Ouch. In short, they've got a lot of work to do correcting the course, and presumably a big part of that would be Superman and a Man of Steel sequel.
While there doesn't seem to be anything official going on, a lot of loose chatter is apparently happening around the Mission: Impossible-Fallout set. It's there that Henry Cavill and Christopher McQuarrie have been talking about what a Man of Steel 2 would be like since the latter has found himself mentioned as a potential director. McQuarrie tells Comicbook.com...
“Henry Cavill knows what it would be like. We had a lot of time hanging out on set, and Henry’s a huge fan of Superman. I can’t help but talk story to people, so he told me his take on Superman and I thought it was really great, and I gave him my two cents. The tweet you’re referring to is somebody asked ‘Would you do it?’ and I said ‘Hey, they know where to find me.’ Nobody’s asked, but you know…”
Well, when you keep saying stuff like that of course people think you're interested. CinePop continued to press the issue in a conversation with McQuarrie and this time he was more upfront about it. All it's going to take is the right person to ask him...
"I've never really thought about it. I feel like if the story was right and the character was right - I love working with Henry, Henry's great."
He continued with, "If Henry asked me to, sure, why not?"
McQuarrie would be a huge get for Warner Bros. as they try to rebuild their struggling cinematic universe. They'd be stupid not to be blowing up his phone right now. And who knows? He may be able to lure his pal Tom Cruise in for a supporting role or something. If the DCEU is going to survive and thrive, Superman is going to be a necessary component. I don't think Cavill is the problem. If he and McQuarrie are on the same page then maybe together they can help move this franchise in the right direction.