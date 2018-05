Christopher McQuarrie Just Needs One Thing If He's To Direct 'Man Of Steel 2'

Warner Bros. and the DCEU took another gut shot over the weekend whennearly topped the entiretheatrical run in just one weekend. Ouch. In short, they've got a lot of work to do correcting the course, and presumably a big part of that would be Superman and a Man of Steel sequel.While there doesn't seem to be anything official going on, a lot of loose chatter is apparently happening around theset. It's there that Henry Cavill and Christopher McQuarrie have been talking about what awould be like since the latter has found himself mentioned as a potential director. McQuarrie tells Comicbook.com...Well, when you keep saying stuff like that of course people think you're interested. CinePop continued to press the issue in a conversation with McQuarrie and this time he was more upfront about it. All it's going to take is the right person to ask him...He continued with,McQuarrie would be a huge get for Warner Bros. as they try to rebuild their struggling cinematic universe. They'd be stupid not to be blowing up his phone right now. And who knows? He may be able to lure his pal Tom Cruise in for a supporting role or something. If the DCEU is going to survive and thrive, Superman is going to be a necessary component. I don't think Cavill is the problem. If he and McQuarrie are on the same page then maybe together they can help move this franchise in the right direction.