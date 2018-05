Chad Stahelski's Next Film Is Image Comics' 'Analog', Antoine Fuqua To Direct 'The Street' From Writer Of 'Goodfellas'

director Chad Stahelski has found his next project for Lionsgate. He'll take the helm for the sci-fi film, based on the Image Comic by Gerry Duggan and artist David O'Sullivan. Ryan J. Condal (creator of USA Networks series) adapts the film which is "set in 2024 when the internet is used only for porn after the world is “mass-doxxed” — an event that has removed secrecy from the internet and given rise to armed couriers or “Paper Jockeys,” who will transport sensitive information around the globe or die trying as they fight off fascists, criminals, and spies." Stahelski co-directed the firstfilm and took the reins solo for its sequel. He's currently working ondue out later this year. [ Variety While he's currently prepping for the release of, director Antoine Fuqua has found has added another project to his crowded slate. He'll direct, a New York-to-Shanghai thriller fromwriter Nicholas Pileggi. Not much else is known about the film and it's unclear where Fuqua will fit it in. He's also recently come back aboard theremake he's been considering for quite some time, so that could be next on the agenda. [ Deadline