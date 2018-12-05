5/12/2018
Cannes Trailer For 'The Lure' Director's Amnesiac Thriller, 'Fugue'
So what was the last great Polish horror musical about mermaids that you saw? Tough competition, I know, but it was probably The Lure, Agnieszka Smoczyńska's film that made a splash (no pun intended) at Sundance and Fantastia Fest a couple years ago and was released by Criterion in home release. Yeah, it's that good. The filmmaker is back with her next film, Fugue, which is set to debut at Cannes during Critics' Week.
The intriguing story tells of an amnesiac woman who begins to build a life of her own, and has no desire to remember anything that happened before. Of course, we can't always get what we want. Here's the synopsis:
Alicja has no memory and no knowledge about how she lost it. In two years, she manages to build a new, independent self, away from home. She doesn’t want to remember the past. So, when her family finds her, she is forced to fit into the roles of a mother, daughter and wife, surrounded by what seem to be complete strangers. What remains once you forget you loved someone? Is it necessary to remember the emotion of love in order to feel happiness?
No word on a U.S. date or if it has distribution. All of that will likely shake out after Cannes.