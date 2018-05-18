5/18/2018
'Burning' Trailer: Steven Yeun Takes A Sinister Turn In The Red-Hot Cannes Drama
Steven Yeun may no longer count among The Walking Dead cast, but his career has been very much alive ever since. He's making some really strong choices, from Netflix's Okja, to the buzzy Sundance title Sorry to Bother You. And he's also got one of the hottest films at Cannes with Burning, the latest from South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong.
Chang-dong's first film since 2010's Poetry is competing for the Palme d'Or and based on the early buzz it has a very good shot at winning. Loosely adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story Barn Burning, the film stars Yoo Ah-in as Jongsu, a delivery boy who falls in love with Haemi (Jun Jong-seo), only to have her return from a trip with a mysterious playboy (Yeun) as her new lover. The teaser is fairly brief but lays out the love triangle with eerie strokes, building to an unnerving conclusion with Yeun as the most ominous aspect.
Burning opened in South Korea just yesterday and held its own well against Deadpool 2. Expect it to eventually get stateside distribution once all the hype from Cannes dies down.