'Burning' Trailer: Steven Yeun Takes A Sinister Turn In The Red-Hot Cannes Drama

Steven Yeun may no longer count amongcast, but his career has been very much alive ever since. He's making some really strong choices, from Netflix's, to the buzzy Sundance title. And he's also got one of the hottest films at Cannes with, the latest from South Korean auteur Lee Chang-dong.Chang-dong's first film since 2010'sis competing for the Palme d'Or and based on the early buzz it has a very good shot at winning. Loosely adapted from Haruki Murakami's short story, the film stars Yoo Ah-in as Jongsu, a delivery boy who falls in love with Haemi (Jun Jong-seo), only to have her return from a trip with a mysterious playboy (Yeun) as her new lover. The teaser is fairly brief but lays out the love triangle with eerie strokes, building to an unnerving conclusion with Yeun as the most ominous aspect.opened in South Korea just yesterday and held its own well against. Expect it to eventually get stateside distribution once all the hype from Cannes dies down.