5/10/2018
Bradley Cooper To Direct And Star In Rival Leonard Bernstein Biopic, Spielberg And Scorsese Producing
This is Hollywood for you. How in the world could there be two competing biopics on composer Leonard Bernstein?? A few weeks ago we brought word on Cary Fukunaga's Bernstein film, The American, which has Jake Gyllenhaal on board to star. And now today comes word on the other one, which has Steven Spielberg and Martin Scorsese producing.
We actually have known about this one for a while, too. It was the "secret" project Spielberg was potentially eyeing as a replacement for his West Side Story remake. But with West Side Story a go, and Indiana Jones 5 coming first, there was simply no time for Spielberg to direct it himself. The reins have instead been handed over to Bradley Cooper, who will direct and star as Bernstein. This will be Cooper's directorial followup to A Star is Born, working from a script by Spotlight writer Josh Singer.
I'll say this for Cooper, he's not starting this new phase of his career slowly. He's jumping in deep with both feet and that is tremendously exciting to see if he can pull it off.