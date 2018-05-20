5/20/2018
Bradley Cooper And Clint Eastwood Reunite For Drug Film 'The Mule'
American Sniper was an unexpected high point in the careers of both Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood. The film earned over $500M, plus multiple Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor. So it's not at all surprising the duo are reuniting on a different film, The Mule, which will find Eastwood taking a rare acting role.
Eastwood will direct and star in The Mule, with Cooper co-starring alongside him. This is Eastwood's first acting gig since 2012's forgettable Trouble with the Curve, and it's an interesting role for him to take. He plays Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business. Things begin to turn around when he's offered a job that simply asks him to drive, but unbeknownst to him he's become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, which puts him on the radar of a DEA agent played by Cooper.
Cooper will be pretty busy with his A Star is Born remake, and will make his sophomore directing effort with Steven Spielberg's Leonard Bernstein biopic. So it could be a little while before The Mule kicks off, and when it does we could be seeing Eastwood in his final screen performance. [Variety]