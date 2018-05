Bradley Cooper And Clint Eastwood Reunite For Drug Film 'The Mule'

was an unexpected high point in the careers of both Bradley Cooper and Clint Eastwood. The film earned over $500M, plus multiple Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Actor. So it's not at all surprising the duo are reuniting on a different film,, which will find Eastwood taking a rare acting role.Eastwood will direct and star in, with Cooper co-starring alongside him. This is Eastwood's first acting gig since 2012's forgettable, and it's an interesting role for him to take. He plays Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business. Things begin to turn around when he's offered a job that simply asks him to drive, but unbeknownst to him he's become a drug courier for a Mexican cartel, which puts him on the radar of a DEA agent played by Cooper.Cooper will be pretty busy with hisremake, and will make his sophomore directing effort with Steven Spielberg's Leonard Bernstein biopic. So it could be a little while beforekicks off, and when it does we could be seeing Eastwood in his final screen performance. [ Variety