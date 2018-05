Box Office: 'Infinity War' Hits $1B In Record Time, 'Overboard' Sails Past Disappointing 'Tully'

1.- $112.4M/$450.8MMarvel continues to steamroll over the box office, even with a 56% drop in its second weekend. That doesn't matter so much when the opening weekend is nearly $300M, though, does it?earned $112M in its second week, but I think the biggest number is $1.1B, which it earned in only 11 days, the fastest in recorded history. The $112M is the second highest for a second weekend ever, though. Already it stands as the 15th highest-grossing movie in history and is only just getting started.2.- $14.75MThis will come as a surprise to some, but the poorly reviewedremake is a hit, and Anna Faris isn't the reason why. That would be Mexican star Eugenio Derbez, who has proven to be a reliable box office force previously with($61M),($100M) and($73M). The gender swapped remake of the Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn comedy from 1987 didn't get screened for critics but again, this is why it helps to have a star like Derez on board whose audience doesn't care what Rotten Tomatoes says.3.- $7.6M/$159.8M4.- $4.9M/$37.7M5.- $4.6M/$84.7M6. review )- $3.18MJason Reitman and Diablo Cody'sopened to a disappointing $3.1M on over 1300 theaters. Thereunion stars Charlize Theron as a mother of three who is gifted a night nurse played by the wonderful Mackenzie Davis. This is one of the year's best movies and the reviews reflect it, and I'm convinced this is a matter of bad timing. I expect we'll be hearing about Tully throughout the year as one of those quiet gems, and hopefully audiences catch up with it in the coming weeks or on home release.7.- $3.14M/$693.1M8.- $1.88M/$38.2M9.- $1.81M/$25.4M10. review )- $1.7MI don't know what the expectations were for the small-scale thriller, but surely this wasn't it. The Dean Devlin-directed film boasts only one "big" name, David Tennant, who is genuinely great as a deranged killer in this surprisingly solid crime movie. It opened in over 2000 theaters, which is more thanandcan say, and yet only earned $1.7M for a pathetic $876 per site. That's the 8th worst opening ever for a movie in over 2000 locations.