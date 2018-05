Box Office: 'Deadpool 2' Slices Its Way To $300M Worldwide, Tops 'Infinity War' Domestically

1. review )- $125Mcut the legs out of, knocking it out of the top spot with a $125M debut. That falls just short of the $132M opening of its record-breaking predecessor in 2016, but ahead of the $123M ofas far as R-rated movies go. If you look at it as just a straight up comedy sequel it's the largest debut ever. While other studios might have been concerned about the proximity to, Fox was smart to use Marvel's smash hit to their own benefit. Having Josh Brolin as the antagonist in both movies gave them perfect material for some hilarious promos, and of course star Ryan Reynolds mocked Marvel as much as possible, to which they happily returned the favor. It all works out for both Fox and Marvel in the end, especially if they wind up under the same Disney umbrella at some point.2.- $28.6M/$595MMarvel'shasn't been out a month yet, but it's on the verge of surpassing $600M domestic, which is incredible. It currently sits at $1.813B which is fourth on the all-time list.3. review )- $12.5MIn the counter-programming department, the older-skewing comedyopened with $12.5M. That's not bad for the film which features Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Jane Fonda, and Mary Steenburgen as women who find new passion in their lives after readingI can see this sticking around and playing similar to, which appealed to a demo that tends to trickle into theaters over the course of weeks. They probably avoided theaters onweekend specifically, and may do the same next week for4.- $7.7M/$31M5.- $6.4M/$28.7M6.- $6MFor the kiddies there was (no, notyou sickos), the talking dog comedy led by the voice of Will Arnett. The film opened in the doghouse with just $6M and it's doubtful any amount of begging will change that for next week.7.- $4.7M/$36.9M8.- $4M/$176.1M9.- $1.5M/$92.4M10.- $1.2M/$3.8M