'Bohemian Rhapsody' Trailer: Rami Malek Rocks Out In Fox's Queen Biopic

Rock music biopics tend to follow the same narrative trajectory, which is why it's tough to make one that stands out. Humble beginnings, rise to stardom, and then that whole "sex, drugs, and rock 'n roll" thing sends them on a downward spiral. Fox's Queen biopicpromises to follow a similar path, but there's a reason why they've stuck with this project through troubles that would have got another movie canned. And now today we're starting to see what that reason is.Rami Malek rocks in the role of Freddie Mercury, the Queen frontman who became a counter-culture icon and a rock music legend. Ever since he took over the role from Sascha Baron Cohen (both share an eerie resemblance to Mercury) there has been a ton of excitement to see the Mr. Robot star in such a high-profile role. Unfortunately, the film faced problems when original director Bryan Singer got booted for his erratic behavior on set and lingering questions about his personal conduct. He was replaced by Dexter Fletcher, the actor-turned-director who can seen right now inand previously helmedHere is the film's synopsis:Also starring Lucy Boynton, Gwilym Lee, Ben Hardy, Joseph Mazzello, Aiden Gillen, Tom Hollander, and Mike Myers,opens November 2nd.