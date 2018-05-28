Big Hero 6 Returns In New Trailer For Disney And Marvel's Animated Series





The first two episodes of Big Hero 6: The Series will hit Disney Channel on June 9th, followed by two more the next day.





And here I thought the newanimated series had already started, but nope, it doesn't officially premiere until next month. I guess the "Baymax Returns" episode from last year was just a teaser for the series that springboards directly from Disney and Marvel's hit 2014 film which earned $657M at the box office and proved Marvel's animated future on the big screen is bright if they pursue that route further.Disney has dropped a new trailer for, which reunites the original voice cast with the exception of TJ Miller and Damon Wayans Jr. Miller has been replaced by Brooks Wheelan as the voice of Fred, team mascot and the guy who comes up with the team's name. The Walking Dead's Khary Payton takes over as Wasabi. Hiro (Ryan Potter), Baymax (Scott Adsit), Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez), and Go Go Tomago (Jamie Chung) are back and picking up directly from where the movie left off.Here's the synopsis: