Big Hero 6 Returns In New Trailer For Disney And Marvel's Animated Series

And here I thought the new Big Hero 6 animated series had already started, but nope, it doesn't officially premiere until next month. I guess the "Baymax Returns" episode from last year was just a teaser for the series that springboards directly from Disney and Marvel's hit 2014 film which earned $657M at the box office and proved Marvel's animated future on the big screen is bright if they pursue that route further.
Disney has dropped a new trailer for Big Hero 6: The Series, which reunites the original voice cast with the exception of TJ Miller and Damon Wayans Jr. Miller has been replaced by Brooks Wheelan as the voice of Fred, team mascot and the guy who comes up with the team's name. The Walking Dead's Khary Payton takes over as Wasabi. Hiro (Ryan Potter), Baymax (Scott Adsit), Honey Lemon (Genesis Rodriguez), and Go Go Tomago (Jamie Chung) are back and picking up directly from where the movie left off.
Here's the synopsis: The adventure continues for 14-year-old tech genius Hiro and his compassionate, cutting-edge robot Baymax. If dealing with the academic pressure of being the new kid at the prestigious San Fransokyo Institute of Technology weren't enough, it’s off campus where things really get tricky. Hiro and Baymax, along with their friends Wasabi, Honey Lemon, Go Go and Fred, unite to form the legendary superhero team Big Hero 6, protecting their city from a colorful array of scientifically-enhanced villains intent on creating chaos and mayhem!
The first two episodes of Big Hero 6: The Series will hit Disney Channel on June 9th, followed by two more the next day.