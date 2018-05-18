5/18/2018
'Beautiful Boy' Teaser: Timothee Chalamet Stuns As A Struggling Meth Addict
Timothee Chalamet may find himself in the thick of the awards race again if Beautiful Boy is the movie Amazon thinks it is. In the works for nearly a decade, it's an addiction drama based on the memoirs Beautiful Boy: A Father’s Journey Through His Son’s Addiction by David Sheff and Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamine by his son Nic Sheff. Steve Carell plays David, a role once eyed by Mark Wahlberg, with Chalamet as Nic. Here is the synopsis:
Based on the memoir “Beautiful Boy” by David Sheff and “Tweak” by his son, Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years.
At the helm is The Broken Circle Breakdown director Felix Van Groeningen, working from a script by Lion writer Luke Davies. The amount of talent alone is reason enough to think Amazon is right to see this as a potential player, but it's always been able to attract big names. Cameron Crowe took a crack at adapting it, too, before that version also fell through. Based on this teaser everything seems to have turned out for the better. This is going to be quite the tearjerker.
Also starring Amy Ryan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maura Tierney, Andre Royo, Kaitlyn Dever, Stefanie Scott, and LisaGay Hamilton, Beautiful Boy opens October 12th.