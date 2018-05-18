'Beautiful Boy' Teaser: Timothee Chalamet Stuns As A Struggling Meth Addict

Timothee Chalamet may find himself in the thick of the awards race again ifis the movie Amazon thinks it is. In the works for nearly a decade, it's an addiction drama based on the memoirsby David Sheff andby his son Nic Sheff. Steve Carell plays David, a role once eyed by Mark Wahlberg, with Chalamet as Nic. Here is the synopsis:At the helm isdirector Felix Van Groeningen, working from a script bywriter Luke Davies. The amount of talent alone is reason enough to think Amazon is right to see this as a potential player, but it's always been able to attract big names. Cameron Crowe took a crack at adapting it, too, before that version also fell through. Based on this teaser everything seems to have turned out for the better. This is going to be quite the tearjerker.Also starring Amy Ryan, Jack Dylan Grazer, Maura Tierney, Amy Ryan, Andre Royo, Kaitlyn Dever, Stefanie Scott, and LisaGay Hamilton,opens October 12th.