5/09/2018
'Avengers 4': Gwyneth Paltrow May Have Spoiled Something Huge
I think it's been proven by now that the cast of Avengers: Infinity War and its upcoming sequel are not good at keeping secrets. They're terrible at it, and a couple of weeks after the movie secrets are still spilling out. Only they're about next year's Avengers 4 which is problematic for obvious reasons. This is what happens when movies shoot back-to-back. The culprit this time is Gwyneth Paltrow, who may have just spoiled something huge about Tony Stark and Pepper Potts' relationship.
There is simply too much press material out there, apparently, because Paltrow was quoted in the Official Avengers: Infinity War Magazine (Why does that exist??) about Potts and Starks' future as a couple, and I have to believe she revealed way too much...
“Pepper and Tony have had a real long journey together. She obviously starts as his dutiful assistant, and then the relationship evolves, and now this decade later they’re married, and they have a child. Their relationship has evolved in all of the ways that great romances evolve.”
Awwww, there's going to be a baby Stark! Unless they cut that subplot out of the movie now. The timing makes sense given that Tony predicted she was pregnant early on in Infinity War, only to have her crush his dreams. However, it's possible that she knew and was looking for a better time to tell him. She was desperately trying to tell him something before being cut off while Tony was on Thanos' ship.
So get ready for the birth of Iron Lad! Wonder if he'll be born with nanites in his blood? Hmmm...
Avengers 4 opens in May 2019. [Comicbook.com]