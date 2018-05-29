'Ant-Man And The Wasp' TV Spot Unleashes Ghost On The MCU

doesn't get a megavillain the size and scope of Thanos, but their foe is just right for the diminutive crime fighting duo. Hannah John-Kamen plays the technologically-gifted Ghost in the Marvel sequel, and now she's got a TV spot that's basically all about her.Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) team up to stop Ghost, whose power to phase through solid objects make her extremely tough to handle. We see her kicking Scott's butt pretty easily in this 30-second teaser because, let's face it, he can't really fight. He's just big.Hope says, alluding to Ghost's theft of Pym Particles which may also grant her access to the Quantum Realm, the place where Hope's mother Janet (Michelle Pfeiffer) was lost years earlier. We've seen very little of Janet Van Dyne or that particular plotline, which tells me it must hold some pretty big secrets.Directed by Peyton Reed,opens July 6th.