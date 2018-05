Ana Lily Amirpour Sets "Mind-Bending" Fantasy Adventure 'Blood Moon' As Next Film

Taking a look at director Ana Lily Amirpour's first two movies,and, it's clear she's not a director who fits neatly into any particular category. Her films are unpredictable and atmospheric, with setting a big role in establishing tone, whether it be an Iranian vampire flick or post-apocalyptic America run by cannibals. Amirpour is setting up her next film,, and this time she's taking the action to New Orleans.Hitting the sales market at Cannes,is being described as a "mind-bending adventure" inspired by the fantasy adventure movies of the '80s and '90s. Set in the swamp neon-lit streets of New Orleans, the story centers on a girl with dangerous special abilities who escapes a mental institution and rejoins the chaos of modern civilization.Amirpour seriously upped the star power with her second feature, and now that she's becoming a favorite of the art house scene I expect this one will have even bigger names. Deadline thinks this could be her breakout film but I think her appeal is not aiming for mainstream success. Hopefully we'll start hearing more about casting in the coming weeks.