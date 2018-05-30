5/30/2018
All Of Disney's Princesses Assemble In New 'Wreck-It Ralph 2' Image
The Internet was set abuzz last year when Disney revealed that Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 (Ugh that title!!) would feature all of the modern Disney princesses. What's more, the original voice actresses were brought back to reprise their previous roles in a scene involving Venelope (Sarah Silverman), who might be a Disney princess by the end of this movie. Who knows?
Disney has revealed the first image featuring the princess scene, and they're all in the house. Jodi Benson as Ariel (The Little Mermaid), Paige O’Hara as Belle (Beauty and the Beast), Linda Larkin as Jasmine (Aladdin), Ming Na Wen as Mulan (Mulan), Irene Bedard as Pocahontas (Poachontas), Idina Menzel as Elsa (Frozen), Anika Noni Rose as Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Mandy Moore as Rapunzel (Tangled), Kristen Bell as Anna (Frozen), and Auli’i Cravalho as Moana (Moana), while Kelly Macdonald as Merida from Pixar's Brave.
Hopefully this scene ends with Ralph (John C. Reilly) bursting in clumsily and wrecking everything. What guy wouldn't be nervous in that kind of company?
USA Today has also provided the first looks at new characters Yesss who is voiced by Taraji P. Henson and KnowsMore who is voiced by Alan Tudyk. The sequel finds Ralph and Venelope leaving the comfort of the arcade for a wild adventure through the Internet to save Vanelope's Sugar Rush game.
Directed by Rich Mooreand Phil Johnston, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens November 21st.