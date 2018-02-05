'A Simple Favor' Trailer: Anna Kendrick Tries To Solve The Mystery That Is Blake Lively

Paul Feig is doing something a little bit different with his latest film,. Veering away from the female-led comedies he's turned his attention to something a little more-esque. Well, maybe with a tiny dash ofthrown in for good measure? Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively star in the film about a pair of mismatched friends and the mystery that emerges when one goes missing.Kendrick plays Stephanie, a mommy blogger whose son befriends the child of the chic and glamorous Emily (Lively). The two moms become martini buddies, but when Emily goes missing Stephanie begins to realize she doesn't know her friend as well as she thought. The film is based on Darcey Bell's bestselling novel and it promises twists and betrayals galore, like any good mystery should. Is she a secret agent? Is she having an affair? Or is it something far worse?Also starring Henry Golding, Jean Smart, Eric Johnson, and Linda Cardellini,opens September 14th.