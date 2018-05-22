5/22/2018
A Marvel Producer Really Didn't Want This Character To Die In 'Avengers: Infinity War'
*SPOILERS*, of course.
The best part about seeing Avengers: Infinity War multiple times is being able to pick out those who have yet to experience it. The best time to do that is, obviously, at the end of the film when many of the heroes we've come to love turn to dust at the snap of Thanos' fingers. Many characters vanish at that point; most of the Guardians of the Galaxy, Winter Soldier, Spider-Man, and others. It's quite the emotional roller coaster that still leaves audiences gasping for air.
While I think most of us know that most if not all of these characters will return somehow, at least one Marvel exec wasn't so sure. Producer Nate Moore, who happens to have worked on Black Panther, did his best to try and convince the Russos not to kill somebody. Any guesses who it was? Yep, a certain king of Wakanda...
“I knew pretty well what they were talking about and personally urged them to reconsider,” Moore told HuffPo. “But the storytelling made sense, so I love that we got to see a little bit more of Wakanda in that film, and I hope to see how they’re going to resolve that.”
He continued, “Touching on all the different ideas you can have, you talk about the pros and cons of each, and they had some really compelling arguments as to why what happened happened. I think ultimately it made for a really interesting, almost more complicated ending to that film because of how well ‘Black Panther’ was embraced by audiences. Again, personally painful, but I understand the reasoning.”
Knowing more about the Russos' reasons would probably veer into spoiling Avengers 4, because otherwise I imagine the conversation went something like "Duh, because killing Black Panther would be a super cool twist!"
Anyway, expect T'Challa to return in time for Black Panther 2, unless they decide to have Shuri and M'baku battle it out for the crown?