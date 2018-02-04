4/02/2018
Zazie Beetz Joins Natalie Portman For 'Pale Blue Dot' And Kristen Stewart In 'Against All Enemies'
This is pretty much the definition of "having a moment." Zazie Beetz, who was pretty much unknown before her terrific turns in FX's Atlanta, rocketed to the top of fanboys' attentions when she was cast as Domino in Deadpool 2. And now she's using that newfound notoriety to lock in major supporting roles opposite two of today's biggest stars: Natalie Portman and Kristen Stewart.
First up, Beetz will join Portman and Jon Hamm in Noah Hawley's sci-fi drama Pale Blue Dot. The film centers on an astronaut returned to Earth after a long time in space on a mission. Upon returning she begins an affair with another astronaut, only to enter a downward spiral as she loses her connection to her family. Things only get worse when her lover begins an affair with a trainee, played by Beetz. Love triangle alert!
Next up, Beetz will be sharing the screen with Kristen Stewart in the Jean Seberg biopic, Against All Enemies. Stewart plays the Hollywood actress who became a target of the FBI because of her public support of the Black Panther Party. The film will center on their attempts to discredit her, which basically got her blacklisted from Hollywood. Beetz joins the previously-cast Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley, and Colm Meaney in the film to be directed by Benedict Andrews. [THR/Variety]