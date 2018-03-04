4/03/2018
Zachary Quinto Lessens Hopes Of Tarantino's 'Star Trek' Happening
As movie fans it's hard not to be pumped at the idea of Star Trek movie by Quentin Tarantino, but the reality is that we may never see it happen. Simon Pegg threw a cold bucket of water on the idea a couple of weeks ago, basically saying that a lot is going on with the franchise right now and nothing is certain. And now it's Zachary Quinto's turn to impart some Spock-like wisdom on the situation, meaning we should probably temper our expectations. He tells ET Canada...
“First of all, I think there’s a couple of scripts. Because there was a script being written before Quentin Tarantino came up with his idea for a potential film. And so I think they are kind of developing more than one. So I don’t know what is going to happen. Quentin is off doing another movie. So, I feel like we are in a state of anticipation. All of us are really excited about the idea of working with Quentin on a Trek film, but I know Simon Pegg and Doug Jung, who wrote the last film, are writing a script and there are another set of writers writing a script. So, I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going to happen.”
Echoes much of what Pegg said, with a couple of newsie tidbits thrown in. The first being that Simon Pegg and Doug Junk are following up their script with another, and that a third script, likely by Patrick McKay and JD Payne, is also in the mix. That would leave Tarantino's as the one least advanced since he's busy developing Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Still no mention of The Revenant writer Mark L. Smith who was reportedly hired to do the actual scripting on Tarantino's Star Trek, which leads me to believe that was somewhat overblown.