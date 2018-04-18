4/18/2018
'xXx 4' Confirmed With Vin Diesel And DJ Caruso Returning
If you're asking why in the world anyone would greenlight a fourth xXx movie, the answer is simple: $346M worldwide. While last year's xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage barely registered here it was a $300M smash overseas, not surprising given the international cast and Vin Diesel's global appeal. For that reason alone another round of extreme espionage action is in the works.
The H Collective have acquired the rights to xXx from Revolution Studios and have set in motion xXx 4 with Vin Diesel returning to produce and star, with DJ Caruso coming back to direct. No other casting is clear at this point but we can guess there will be at least one hot actress who doesn't mind draping herself all over Diesel during a few weeks of filming. Revolution Studios had announced a sequel last year and those plans haven't changed with the move to a different studio.
2002's xXx, 2005's xXx: State Of The Union which starred Ice Cube, and xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage have combined to earn nearly $700M, most of that overseas from the target Chinese market. Adding Donnie Yen to the previous cast was a brilliant strategic move that I expect we will see again.