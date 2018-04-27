'Whitney' Trailer: Whitney Houston Doc Promises Unprecedented Look Into Her Troubled Past

It's safe to say there will never be another voice quite like Whitney Houston's. The remarkably talented singer burst onto the scene in the mid '80s and music industry would never be the same. She went on to sell more than 200 million albums, establish a successful acting career, and become the most awarded female vocalist of all-time. But she was also plagued by personal demons that became very public, and they would ultimately catch up with her in 2012.Debuting at Cannes is the documentary,, from director Kevin Macdonald, best known forand. The Houston estate gave him unprecedented access to details of her life and the people closest to her, from her mother to her ex-husband Bobby Brown and even Kevin Costner, who starred with her in. Here's the synopsis:will hit theaters on July 6th after its Cannes premiere next month.