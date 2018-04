'Venom': Woody Harrelson Reportedly Confirmed To Play Carnage

The casting for Sony'smovie has been spot on, and top of the list was the addition of Woody Harrelson in an unspecified role . While he was described as playing a henchman "of sorts" at the time, mounting speculation has been that he'd be playing fellow villainous symbiote, Carnage, because obviously you hire Harrelson for a major role.Now a new rumor from Bleeding Cool says Harrelson has been confirmed to play Carnage. They don't offer up a ton of support for the claim, other than to say they were told "in a very confirm-y way" which is hardly official. That said, I put a lot of trust in Rich Johnston to post legit stuff, so this is a pretty good bet.In the comics, Carnage is a piece of the Venom symbiote that bonds with sadistic serial killer Cletus Kassady, making for a deadly combination. Of course, Carnage clashes with Venom not long after the latter's reformation into an antihero, joined by Spider-Man who is never far behind when a symbiote war breaks out.We'll see if this story holds up.opens October 5th and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and more.