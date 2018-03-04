4/03/2018
'Venom': Woody Harrelson Reportedly Confirmed To Play Carnage
The casting for Sony's Venom movie has been spot on, and top of the list was the addition of Woody Harrelson in an unspecified role. While he was described as playing a henchman "of sorts" at the time, mounting speculation has been that he'd be playing fellow villainous symbiote, Carnage, because obviously you hire Harrelson for a major role.
Now a new rumor from Bleeding Cool says Harrelson has been confirmed to play Carnage. They don't offer up a ton of support for the claim, other than to say they were told "in a very confirm-y way" which is hardly official. That said, I put a lot of trust in Rich Johnston to post legit stuff, so this is a pretty good bet.
In the comics, Carnage is a piece of the Venom symbiote that bonds with sadistic serial killer Cletus Kassady, making for a deadly combination. Of course, Carnage clashes with Venom not long after the latter's reformation into an antihero, joined by Spider-Man who is never far behind when a symbiote war breaks out.
We'll see if this story holds up. Venom opens October 5th and stars Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Jenny Slate, and more.