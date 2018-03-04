4/03/2018
'Upgrade' Red Band Trailer: Logan Marshall-Green Boots Up For Brutal Payback
While we know Blumhouse for their vast array of hit horror movies, their portfolio is more diverse than many realize. Remember, they helped back that atrocious Jem and the Holograms movie from a couple years ago, and last year's intriguing urban supernatural thriller Sleight. And now they're venturing into revenge territory with Upgrade, which looks like John Wick with a sci-fi twist.
Directed by Leigh Whannell, who has been integral to the Saw and Insidious franchises, the film stars Tom Hardy lookalike Logan Marshall-Green as a guy whose wife is murdered, and in the process he becomes a paraplegic. To get revenge for her murder he's implanted with experimental AI that gives him use of his legs and some other badass upgrades. It looks silly but kinda fun, too, so count this as another Blumhouse flick high on my list of things to see.
Upgrade hits theaters on June 1st.