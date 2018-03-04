'Upgrade' Red Band Trailer: Logan Marshall-Green Boots Up For Brutal Payback

While we know Blumhouse for their vast array of hit horror movies, their portfolio is more diverse than many realize. Remember, they helped back that atrociousmovie from a couple years ago, and last year's intriguing urban supernatural thriller. And now they're venturing into revenge territory with, which looks likewith a sci-fi twist.Directed by Leigh Whannell, who has been integral to theandfranchises, the film stars Tom Hardy lookalike Logan Marshall-Green as a guy whose wife is murdered, and in the process he becomes a paraplegic. To get revenge for her murder he's implanted with experimental AI that gives him use of his legs and some other badass upgrades. It looks silly but kinda fun, too, so count this as another Blumhouse flick high on my list of things to see.hits theaters on June 1st.