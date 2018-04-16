4/16/2018
This Fan-Favorite Character May Return In J.J. Abrams' 'Star Wars: Episode IX'
With J.J. Abrams returning to direct Star Wars: Episode IX, I think the expectation is that he'll be less controversial than Rian Johnson was with The Last Jedi. That said, a new rumor suggests Abrams will be borrowing at least one element from Johnson's movie that everybody seemed to like.
According to sources at the New York Daily News, Yoda will be making a return in Episode IX. Here's hoping he's found another Jedi Temple to burn to the ground.
"The success of the scenes featuring Yoda in The Last Jedi were huge. Yoda will again appear as a ghost as he acknowledges Rey’s success and growth as a Jedi. The scenes are due to be put together later this year."
If it's true that Mark Hamill won't be coming back as Luke Skywalker (I don't buy it) then having Yoda return as a Force ghost would make sense. Still I hope this rumor isn't true. Yoda's appearance in the previous movie was a perfect way to write him off for a good long time. You mean to tell me with all of those dead Jedi out there nobody else can take up the mantle of Force prophet for a while? Share the load, Yoda!
It's way too early to know anything concrete. Production starts in July and even then there will probably be many changes that take place during filming. Taken with a grain of salt, this rumor must be.