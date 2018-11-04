'The Wife' Trailer: Glenn Close Is Done Putting Her Life On Hold

Glenn Close has the kind of career that puts her on the same level with any of her male counterparts. She doesn't take a backseat to anybody, but her titular character inchooses to make that sacrifice for her husband in the upcoming adaptation of Meg Wolitzer's acclaimed novel, which has just debuted its new trailer.In, Close plays Joan, whose husband (Jonathan Pryce) is a Novel Prize-winning author while she has set aside her own literary career in favor of his. It's a decision she's long made her peace with and even come to appreciate, calling herself a "kingmaker" at one point in the trailer. But when a trip to Sweden forces her to confront the ugly truth about her husband, Joan begins to question the decision to put her life and career on hold. The film also stars Christian Slater, Max Irons, Elizabeth McGovern, and Annie Starke. Swedish filmmaker Björn Runge is behind the camera working from a script by Jane Anderson, Emmy winner for her work onopens August 3rd.