‘The Meg’ Trailer: Jason Statham Faces Off Against The Prehistoric Shark

Fans of Steve Alten’s late 90s bookhave been patiently waiting for this one. Since 1997, the book about man encountering the prehistoric gigantic Megalodon (a 75-foot-long shark that could swallow a dinosaur) has been in “development hell.” First Disney had the rights to it, then Eli Roth was going to do an adaptation that sort of petered out. A few years ago, Warner Bros announced that they were going pull the trigger and finally give us what we want: Jason Statham versus a gigantic shark inWhile the premise is Syfy Channel worthy at first glance, this $150 million film promises to be exciting. Directed by Jon Turteltaub,will feature Jason Statham as he leads a cast consisting of Jessica McNamee, Li Bingbing, Winston Chao, Ruby Rose, Rainn Wilson, Cliff Curtis, and Robert Taylor as they encounter the long-thought extinct beast to rescue a ship down at the bottom of the ocean.