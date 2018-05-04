4/05/2018
'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' Might Make Its Cannes Premiere, After All
Well, I thought the timing of The Man Who Killed Don Quixote's trailer was oddly timed, and now we see why. The trailer hit today when announcements regarding next month's Cannes Film Festival really started to pick up, suggesting the film would also be there as part of the lineup. This despite a recent report that its release was delayed due to a legal dispute with a disgruntled producer. Turns out the film may be able to make the festival, after all.
An "imminent" festival premiere is promised in a new statement by the film's producers, which suggests we may see it at Cannes. The statement further accuses producer Paul Branco, who claims to hold the film's rights, of attempting to block the film's release so as to receive a $4M payout. They say there is no court judgement that can keep Gilliam's movie from opening. It concludes sternly with, "The producers and distributors of the film will not be intimidated by this intimidation and vigorously defend the work of Terry Gilliam for 25 years."
And that's really what this is all about, right? The 25 years Gilliam has been fighting to see this movie have its day in the sun is all that really matters here, and it's good to see that it may finally be around the corner.