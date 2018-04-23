The Long-Awaited Trailer For 'Crazy Rich Asians' Is Finally Here

Thatis being adapted for the big screen shouldn't be a big deal, the same way a film likeshouldn't have. But there has been a severe lacking of representation for Asian-Americans in Hollywood for far too long. It's like there are more white-washing scandals per year than American movies with Asian casts. Well that changes now, and it actually looks like a lot of fun.Directed by Jon M. Chu (Jem and the Holograms) and featuring an all Asian cast,is based on the novel by Kevin Kwan about Rachel Chu (played by Fresh Off The Boat's Constance Wu), a Chinese American who joins her boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to his home country of Singapore for a friend's wedding. Little does she know that Nick is not only filthy rich but one of Asia's most eligible bachelors, drawing the attention of the press and Nick's family.While this wouldn't normally be my cup of tea, it kinda looks like the Asian version of, I'm won over by the interactions between Wu and the always-great Michelle Yeoh. Others in the cast include Ken Jeong, Jimmy O. Yang, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, and Harry Shum Jr.Here's the synopsis:opens August 17th.