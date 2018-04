The Future Is On Hold As 'Terminator 6' Gets Delayed

I don't know if there are a lot of people eager for anothermovie after the failure of, but if so they are going to be waiting a while longer. THR reports that James Cameron'shas been pushed back from its original date of July 26th 2019 all the way to November 22nd of the same year.No reason was given for the move, but I imagine it's to give the story more time to develop, and not because of Arnold Schwarzenegger's recent heart surgery . Cameron is overseeing the project whiledirector Tim Miller is at the helm, but actual details are pretty slim. We do know that it will be a sequel to the classic, ignoring the three movies that followed. Arnold Schwarzenegger is back as the T-800 and so is Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor. Recently we learned they would be joined by's Mackenzie Davis as a human assassin on a mission of her own.Also opening on that date in 2019? An untitled Fox/Marvel superhero movie. Shooting onwas to begin this summer but will likely get a new start date.