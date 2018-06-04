'The First Purge' Trailer Makes America Deadly Again

While it may seem unfair, perhaps a little inflammatory, to compare the lawless political climate ofmovies to the current occupants of the White House, it doesn't come from out of thin air. The hit Blumhouse horror franchise has always been overtly political, but with the latest film in the series,And it continues in the new trailer for, which is a prequel of sorts revealing how our country got so twisted that our government would sanction a 24-hour "holiday" in which all violent crime is legal. Franchise director James DeMonaco sticks around as screenwriter while the talented Gerard McMurray () takes over behind the camera. Here's the synopsis:Marisa Tomei is the biggest name in a cast that includes Y’Lan Noel, Lex Scott Davis, Joivan Wade, and Luna Lauren Velez. Celebrate your independence by checking outon July 4th.