Taron Egerton Is Elton John In Paramount's 'Rocketman' Biopic

While it would have been amazing to see Tom Hardy transform into Elton John for biopic, that's not going to happen. The film is moving forward at Paramount, though, only it will be withstar Taron Egerton playing the legendary entertainer.Egerton will don a flashy pair of glasses and tickle the ivories as Elton John in a film that will follow the flashy entertainer's growth from a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music to a global superstar, through his influential and enduring musical partnership with his songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin. The film is quite a reunion for Egerton, as Matthew Vaughn will produce and Dexter Fletcher is on board to direct. Vaughn directed Egerton in bothmovies, while Fletcher was at the helm of 2016'sShooting begins in August, and apparently Egerton will be performing the songs himself. Maybe he picked up a few pointers on the set ofwhich had Elton John in a bizarre supporting role as himself. [ Deadline]