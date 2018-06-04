Surprise! 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' Is Debuting At Cannes

Remember when Lucasfilm was hidingfrom us and we all thought it might be a disaster? How quickly things have changed, because Deadline now says the film may actually play at Cannes. Yeah, THAT Cannes, as in the film festival. Guess Lucasfilm showed us.According to reports there will be a surprise screening of the Star Wars spinoff on May 15th, a week before its scheduled premiere on May 22nd in L.A. The fact that a major mainstream movie is playing at Cannes isn't the shock here; we sawplay there a couple of years ago and the early buzz helped drive it to incredible acclaim and box office success. Perhaps Lucasfilm is looking to follow a similar template.No matter how you look at it this is good news. This shows the amount of confidence Lucasfilm has in Ron Howard's film since he took over, and we're going to reactions to it earlier than expected.opens May 25th.