Steven Spielberg May Finally Adapt Stephen King's 'The Talisman'

If ever there was a time to get your favorite Stephen King novel adapted into a movie or TV series it's right now. The author's works have never been more popular, and we've seen numerous studios attempting to strike while the iron is hot. Steven Spielberg has held the rights to King and Peter Straub's 1984 book,, for more than thirty years but a film has never been made. That may be about to change very soon, though.King and Spielberg gave an interview with EW that sawcome up in discussion. King said,After which Spielberg chimed in with...So Spielberg isn't planning to direct it, that much is clear. He's busy enough already with Indiana Jones 5,, and a secret third movie . That means he would likely produce and hand the directing reins over to someone else. Maybe it'll bedirector Josh Boone, who was hired last year to work on The Talisman's screenplay ? Boone is also attached to direct an adaptation of Stephen King'sWe just don't know, but I expect we'll find out soon. Check out a synopsis forbelow: