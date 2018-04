SPOILERS* Don't Expect Marvel TV Shows To Reflect 'Infinity War' Much, If At All

*Super Duper Infinity War spoilers below!*The Marvel movies have always had a very tenuous relationship with their TV cousins. While early episodes ofwould reflect major events in their own way, say the emergence of HYDRA as series villains or the occasional guest appearance by Maria Hill or Sif, it's largely kept to itself. The Netflix shows might as well be on another planet, other than a passing reference or two to the "New York incident" fromsix years ago.throws a giant purple monkeywrench into things, though, because you simply can't ignore what happened at the end of the movie. Period. Full stop. Half the universe is dead, including mainstay heroes like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and more. You mean to tell me nobody in Hell's Kitchen got turned to dust? Nah, son. My imagination doesn't stretch that far.So what's the deal?co-creator Jed Whedon spoke with Digital Spy and he says not to expect much...That's got to be a joke. A little bit? They might as well begin next season with a disclaimer that reads "Although this series set in the Marvel Universe, it's really like an offshoot Marvel Universe, like Heroes Reborn or some shit like that."It's not like anybody would mourn if Iron Fist vanished and never came back.