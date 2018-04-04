Spoil 'Avengers: Infinity War' And Face Thanos' Wrath

Marvel has done a damn good job keeping the secrets of, as we have no clear idea of what truly happens to our beloved heroes. With the film expected to rollout in sneak previews across the country in coming weeks, that has fueled fears of something major being spoiled. Fortunately Marvel, and Thanos, have a plan to keep that from happening.A tweet by directors the Russo Brothers reveals that Marvel will only screen the first 30 minutes to fans during those previews. That said, the directors are pleading, with the help of hashtag #ThanosDemandsYourSilence, that those who see the film don't spoil anything. They are then joined in that request by stars Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, and Jeremy Renner who is apparently in the movie, too. Just kidding, Hawkeye's whereabouts are one of the many things we don't want spoiled.opens April 27th, and of course I will do my best not to spoil anything in my review.