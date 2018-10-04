Spike Lee And Jordan Peele's 'BlacKkKlansman' Set For Summer Release

The combination of Spike Lee anddirector Jordan Peele was always full of promise, and I think the newly-announced release date for their film,shows that Focus Features wants to realize that potential. Focus has set the film for a summer release on August 10th 2018, but might it be seen even earlier?There have been rumblings the Spike Lee-directed film could play at Cannes when it opens next month, and that seems like a distinct possibility now. Lee has taken a few movies to the festival before, Do the Right Thing, Girl 6, and Jungle Fever, so it wouldn't be his first time by a long shot.is directed by Lee, produced by Peele, and is a co-production with Blumhouse, who also worked on. The film stars John David Washington as Ron Stallworth, the real-life Colorado Springs police officer who was the first African-American on the force. Along with his partner Flip Zimmerman (Adam Driver) they infiltrated the highest levels of the KKK to thwart its attempt to take over the city. Laura Harrier () and Topher Grace () co-star.The August 10th date isn't random, either. It's also the one-year anniversary of the Charlottesville protests.